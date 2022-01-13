DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Danske currently has 230.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.13.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.