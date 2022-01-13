Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $3,223,215.10 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DLB stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

