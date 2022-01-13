Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 45.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

