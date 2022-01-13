Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.