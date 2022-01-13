Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.21

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 415902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in Domo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

