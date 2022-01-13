DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $16.26. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 453,483 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
