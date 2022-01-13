Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,614,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

