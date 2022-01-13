Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 10,251 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $82,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP traded down $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $461.32. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

