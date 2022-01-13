Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

