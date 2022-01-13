Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.43. 146,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

