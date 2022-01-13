Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $8.34 on Thursday, reaching $140.57. 1,295,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,715. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

