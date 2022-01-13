Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $97.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $97,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AON by 78.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 42.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 10.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,287. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $201.56 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

