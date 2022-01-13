Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 22,986 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $79,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

