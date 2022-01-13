Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

