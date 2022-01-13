Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $40.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,066.11. 528,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,433,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,065.92 and its 200-day moving average is $867.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

