Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $761.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,871. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $802.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

