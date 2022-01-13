DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 15,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,850,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $33,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

