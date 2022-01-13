Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.20

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as high as C$24.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 55,228 shares trading hands.

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

