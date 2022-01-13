DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,321. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.