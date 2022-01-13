DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

