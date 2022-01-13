Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,448.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,430.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

