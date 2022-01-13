Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.60 or 0.07648184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.27 or 0.99660259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00067710 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

