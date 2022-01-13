Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.10 million.

Shares of DLTH opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

