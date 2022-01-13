Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as high as C$3.11. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 39,647 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$118.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20.
Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.
