Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,265.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Dynamite has a market cap of $54,701.40 and $72,265.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00393049 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.01276726 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars.

