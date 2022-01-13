E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.89 ($13.52).

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.90 ($13.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.44 and a 200 day moving average of €10.94. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

