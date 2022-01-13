E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

SSP stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

