E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 3,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

