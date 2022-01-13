Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

