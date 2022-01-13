Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,066,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.48 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.