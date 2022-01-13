Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.