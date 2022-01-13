EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Mizuho

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $160.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.10.

Shares of EGP opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

