Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report $153.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the lowest is $148.80 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year sales of $587.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.14 million, with estimates ranging from $639.70 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 1,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,013. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

