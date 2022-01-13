Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.58

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 23615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

