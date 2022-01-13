Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 2.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

