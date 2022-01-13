eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives $28.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFTR stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.