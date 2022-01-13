Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 514.3% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 44,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,303. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
