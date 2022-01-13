Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 514.3% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 44,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,303. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

