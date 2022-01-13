Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,875 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

EA stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,135. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.