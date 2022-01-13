Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$15.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.56. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$11.72 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$244.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

