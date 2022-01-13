Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ELYS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 4.82.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

