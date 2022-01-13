EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $123.10 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

