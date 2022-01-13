Emerging Markets Horizon Corp’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) Quiet Period To End on January 18th

Emerging Markets Horizon’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Emerging Markets Horizon had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Emerging Markets Horizon’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HORIU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.