Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

EMR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

