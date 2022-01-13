Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 99,369 shares traded.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

