Eminer Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $422,314.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

