Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

