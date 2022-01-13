Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and approximately $215,766.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00210345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00460069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00075919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,045,281 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

