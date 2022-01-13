Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has been grappling with tough year-over-year comparisons, as demand conditions were high in the year-ago quarter. This has been affecting the company’s battery sales volumes, as seen during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, high input costs have been a drag on gross margin. The company has been witnessing higher input costs in areas like labor and transportation. It expects inflationary pressures to persist in fiscal 2022. Energizer expects the rise in input costs to be partly compensated by pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts. Energizer has been making efforts to drive productivity via improvement initiatives, streamlining international organization and optimizing manufacturing footprint. Strong auto care busines is also an upside.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Energizer by 34.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

