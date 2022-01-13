Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

