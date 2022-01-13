Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

